Adele: I would only lose weight if it affected my health or sex life

Adele won't be bullied into losing weight.

In USA Today excerpts from her new biography, penned by Chas Newkey-Burden, the 24-year-old "Someone Like You" singer opens up about her much-talked about body. "I read a comment [about me] on YouTube that I thought would upset me -- 'Test pilot for pies' -- but I've always been a size 14-16 and been fine with it," Adele says. "I would only lose weight if it affected my health or sex life, which it doesn't."

Adele -- who admits to smoking Marlboro Lights and "drinking far too much" in 2008 -- also talks candidly about the ex-boyfriend who inspired much of the songs on her multiplatinum album, 21.

"It was the biggest deal in my entire life to date. ... He made me totally hungry. ... He was older, he was successful in his own right, whereas my boyfriends before were my age and not really doing much. He got me interested in film and literature and food and wine and traveling and politics and history and those were things I was never, ever interested in," she explains, without revealing her ex's identity. "I was interested in going clubbing and getting drunk."

After their split, Adele says, "I just signed up for eHarmony. I can't put a photo of myself, so I don't get any e-mails! I must have written him about five or six letters at different stages and everything, but never sent. I've got a little box of stuff that reminds me of us and they're still in there."

The British songbird and her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, welcomed a baby boy in mid-October. If things don't work out, Adele has a backup boyfriend in mind. "I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry!" she says in the interview, which appears to have been conducted earlier this year. "I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him -- he seems like he'd be a right laugh."

