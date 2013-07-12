Special delivery for Alana De La Garza! The Law & Order alum, 37, gave birth to baby girl on Sunday, July 7, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly. No other details were immediately available.

Us first broke the news of De La Garza's pregnancy back in February. "We are beyond excited to meet our baby girl!" she and husband Michael Roberts, a writer, told Us at the time.

This is the couple's second child. She and Roberts, whom she married in 2008, are also parents to son Kieran Thomas, 2.

De La Garza's most recent starring role was as neurologist Lena Solis on NBC's Do No Harm, which was canceled earlier this year after just two episodes. She previously appeared on CSI: Miami and had guest spots on Charmed, Smallville, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Two and a Half Men.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alana De La Garza, Former Law & Order Actress, Gives Birth to Baby Girl