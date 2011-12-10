NEW YORK (AP) -- Posing as the airline pilot of the flight he was kicked off of, Alec Baldwin apologized to himself on "Saturday Night Live."

The actor appeared on the sketch program's "Weekend Update" on Saturday night to lampoon Tuesday's incident, in which he was kicked of an American Airlines flight for refusing to stop playing a mobile phone game before takeoff.

As a Southern, mustachioed airline pilot, Baldwin issued an apology for the incident. The joke, though, was how obvious the ploy was.

The actor referred to himself as an "American treasure" who was playing "a word game for smart people."

"Weekend Update" host Seth Meyers repeatedly questioned the thinly veiled performance, asking Baldwin, "Are you sure this is the right way to handle this?"