If you believe the reports circulating this week, Alec Baldwin is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Hilaria Thomas, at New York's Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in a Catholic ceremony on June 30.

RELATED: Bachelors: Will They Wed?

And it seems, after Wonderwall caught up with the Emmy-winning star of "30 Rock" that he's already got a post-knot-tying family plan in mind and it includes retirement and reproduction.

"I keep telling my future wife that I want her to get rich because I want to retire. She teaches yoga. I want her to become the world's first billionaire yoga teacher," Baldwin said on June 8 at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., following the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, "Rock of Ages," in which he stars alongside Tom Cruise, Russell Brand, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Julianne Hough. "I know it is a long shot, but that's the plan I'm sticking with right now. I want to have a baby and stay home and make the pancakes before I send my wife out to work every day to pay the bills."

RELATED: Celebs Who Are Too Old for This...

No word yet from Thomas on Baldwin's grand, post-wedding plans. But what we do know is this: The marriage will be the actor's second. He married Kim Basinger in 1993 and had a daughter, Ireland, in October 1995. The couple divorced in February 2001. Baldwin and Thomas started dating in the summer of 2011.

And while Baldwin seems ready for life as a stay-at-home father, that doesn't mean he actually intends to always be at home. "I'll say to our child, 'Don't cry. Mommy has to go to work. Mommy's a very important yoga teacher. Daddy's here to take you to the park,'" Baldwin revealed. "I've got it all planned out."

That is, if you can believe him.

RELATED: Out & About: TV Stars on Hiatus