Actor Alec Baldwin has brushed off a Twitter appeal by his alleged stalker to drop legal action against her, saying the social networking site is not a suitable forum to argue her case.

Canadian actress Genevieve Sabourin stands accused of bombarding the "30 Rock" star with emails and making unwelcome visits to his New York home after they enjoyed a night out together in 2010.

She was arrested outside his Manhattan home in April and is now facing a number of harassment and stalking charges, while she has also been ordered not to contact Baldwin or his new wife, Hilaria Thomas.

The two parties are trying to settle the matter out-of-court to avoid the case going to trial, and on Friday Sabourin issued a public plea to the actor to put an end to her misery by picking up the phone to discuss the issue directly.

In an emotional rant, she wrote, "I'm humiliated + destroyed + exhausted... Alec Baldwin broke my reputation, $$ [money], work... family + friends. Above all, he destroyed my dreams + ability 2 [to] believe in love + justice + 2 trust again... Want 2 call Alec Baldwin direct w [with] no lawyers interfering 2 fix this mess...

"Can't take it anymore... Why [does] Alec Baldwin maintain my injustice [sic] + pain when he know I suffer... I want my charges to drop 2 be free again [sic]."

However, Baldwin is refusing to bow to her Twitter request and a post on his micro-blogging page on Sunday suggests he is determined to let his legal representatives handle the case through the courts.

The actor, who does mention Sabourin by name, writes, "u [sic] can create all the false Twitter accts [accounts] u want in order to make your case. But you don't testify in court via Twitter. Y'all get me now?"