Ali Larter is looking fit and fabulous just nine months after giving birth to her second child, and now the "Varsity Blues" alum is opening up about how she got in shape in no time flat.

The currently red-haired star took to her blog to share a shot of herself looking gorgeous -- if not more than a little dirty -- while carrying her daughter, Vivienne, on the Cape Town, South Africa, set of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter." She also dished on her post-baby bod and fitness regimen.

"When I found out I'd be dying my hair red again to step into the character of 'Claire Redfield,' I knew I'd also need to shred the 50lb baby weight I'd packed on carrying my second child," she writes. "The way that my body looks is an essential party of my job. What goes up while pregnant, must come down to believably play a woman struggling to survive in the desert of a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic world where there just plain isn't food!"

Ali goes on to detail how exactly she lost the weight. (Her current workout routine is "running from Zombies in South Africa," she jokes.)

So how did she do it? The actress attributes at least part of her weight loss to breastfeeding, which she claims can burn 500 calories a day.

"For the first 3 months after giving birth, I basically just ate healthy and breast-fed my daughter, adding in long walks and pilates at 8 weeks," she says. "Breast feeding is something I've loved in both my pregnancies, not only because it deepened my connection with my children but also because it helped me strip off the weight."

Now the American actress relies on 30 to 40 minute workouts six days a week to keep her bod camera ready.

"The feeling of not wanting to take time for yourself is something all mothers face, which I especially experience when shooting," she says. "It's not my favorite thing at times, but it's how I've chosen to manage my ever-intensifying addiction to eating things, and fortunately I've found the balance. … Those moments when I push myself to sweat remind me that this is (a part of) my job and that I love it enough to put in the extra hours."

You can check out a step-by-step guide to Ali's fitness regimen, plus her meal plans at AliLarter.com.