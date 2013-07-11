Looks like Alyssa Milano's experience on Charmed didn't quite live up to the title of the show. Talking with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, July 9, the Mistresses actress hinted that things weren't always magical between her and former costars Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

Asked what really went down when Doherty left the show in 2001 after playing witchy sister Prue Halliwell for three seasons, the 40-year-old Who's the Boss? alum said even she wasn't sure. "We never really found out what happened," she told the fan who asked the question. "I can tell you that we were on the air with her for three years, and there were definitely some rough days."

"Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started, so it was very much sort of like high school," she explained. "I would hope that in our thirties it wouldn't be like that anymore."

PHOTOS: Celebs' yearbook pics

"High school is over!" Cohen quipped.

The former child star laughed, then added: "I never went to a high school because I was tutored on the set, but I imagine it would have been a lot like that."

Combs, now starring on ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars, apparently disagreed with Milano's assessment of the experience. "Working on Charmed was nothing like high school," she tweeted. "I went to high school. It was a very important job to me and always will be."

PHOTOS: Child stars all grown up

"Yeah, agreed, considering it helped me support my family and pay for my dad's medical issues, but everyone has their opinion and views," Doherty chimed in. She later added, however, that she wasn't mad and thought Milano "did a great job" on WWHL. "That show can be tricky," she tweeted to a fan.

"OK, gang, there's no drama," she clarified. "Let's not feed into it!!"

PHOTOS: Celeb feuds

Milano, for her part, later tried to smooth things over with her former costars. In response to Combs' tweet, she wrote, "You're lovely...My best to the family! Mwah! And my parents send their love to you!"

Combs didn't respond, but she and Milano can at least agree on one thing: Charmed was important to both of them. "It was the best job I've ever had in my life," Milano said on WWHL. "Certainly a learning experience."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alyssa Milano: Working With Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs on Charmed Was "Like High School"