Amanda Bynes had a 2014 to forget, but it's been smooth sailing so far this year.

"Amanda is doing well," her attorney David Esquibias told People.

The troubled actress even got a bit of good news this week, as her DUI case from September was dismissed by a judge. She had been facing probation violation charges on that case.

RELATED: Amanda is lucid, off her medications

She still isn't exactly in charge of her life, though. On Feb. 24 in a closed discussion, a California judge extended her parents conservatorship over her until at least June, meaning her parents will continue to have control over her finances and medical needs.

RELATED: Instagram account associated with Amanda is shut down

Amanda's relationship with her parents hasn't always been the best -- she was caught on tape last year saying she wanted to murder them. She also had social media moments where she blasted her parents and made graphic accusations about her father.

RELATED: Amanda sleeps in mall

Those days seem to be in the past.

"Amanda is doing much better from where she was months ago," a family source told the magazine. "She has her own apartment and is much happier. She and her parents are getting along and Amanda is clear-headed, more focused and has more independence."