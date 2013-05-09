Amanda Bynes has been placed on three-years probation. The 27-year-old actress pled no contest to driving on a suspended license in a Burbank, Calif. courtroom on Thursday, May 9, TMZ reports.

Bynes' lawyer, Rich Hutton, issued the plea on her behalf. In addition to being placed on probation, the actress was also fined $300.

The former Nickelodeon star was charged with driving on a suspended license in September 2012 after being pulled over. Bynes' license had been suspended following two hit-and-run charges filed against her, which were later settled.

The actress, who now lives in New York City, still faces charges stemming from her April 2012 DUI arrest. Bynes entered a plea of "not guilty," and shortly after the incident she tweeted President Barack Obama for help.

"Hey Barack Obama . . . I don't drink," she wrote. "Please fire the cop who arrested me. I also don't hit and run. The end."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Pleads No Contest, Gets Three Years Probation For Driving With Suspended License