Amanda Bynes Tweets: 'I'm Not Crazy'
Amanda Bynes' most recent tweet has nothing to do with Rihanna, Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Love, a possible rap career or wigs. Late Wednesday, May 29, the embattled former child star, 27, wrote a three-word message that has since been retweeted nearly 43,000 times: "I'm Not Crazy," the "All That" actress wrote simply.
About four hours later, she retweeted a news story regarding her attorney, Richard Hutton, who told Entertainment Tonight that reports about Bynes' behavior and her arrest last week are "exaggerated" -- and despite appearances, the former child star is doing "fine."
Hutton told ET that he spoke with Bynes recently, and took pains to insist that their chats are "normal." As for the wig-wearing star's Thursday May 23 arrest, in which she allegedly threw a bong out the window? Hutton said their is "no physical evidence" to support prosecutors' claims against her.
"I think Amanda's fine. I have no problems with her whatsoever. She's a fine client," he said.
The attorney also reported that his client's April 2012 DUI arrest in Beverly Hills is close to resolution, and that Bynes will likely strike a plea deal on a July 18 court date.
