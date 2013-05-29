Amanda Bynes' most recent tweet has nothing to do with Rihanna, Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Love, a possible rap career or wigs. Late Wednesday, May 29, the embattled former child star, 27, wrote a three-word message that has since been retweeted nearly 43,000 times: "I'm Not Crazy," the "All That" actress wrote simply.

PHOTOS: Amanda Bynes through the years

About four hours later, she retweeted a news story regarding her attorney, Richard Hutton, who told Entertainment Tonight that reports about Bynes' behavior and her arrest last week are "exaggerated" -- and despite appearances, the former child star is doing "fine."

PHOTOS: Troubled child stars

Hutton told ET that he spoke with Bynes recently, and took pains to insist that their chats are "normal." As for the wig-wearing star's Thursday May 23 arrest, in which she allegedly threw a bong out the window? Hutton said their is "no physical evidence" to support prosecutors' claims against her.

"I think Amanda's fine. I have no problems with her whatsoever. She's a fine client," he said.

PHOTOS: Celeb meltdowns

The attorney also reported that his client's April 2012 DUI arrest in Beverly Hills is close to resolution, and that Bynes will likely strike a plea deal on a July 18 court date.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Best TMI tweets

Amanda Bynes says Rihanna tweets were fake as NYPD dismisses sexual harassment claims

Amanda Bynes appears in court following arrest for marijuana possession