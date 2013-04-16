Amanda Seyfried: 'It's pretty beautiful, the naked body'

Wonderwall Editors

It's a proposition most successful actresses face at one point or another in their careers: to shed or not to shed one's clothing? For Amanda Seyfried, who covers Allure's Look Better Naked issue, on newsstands April 22, it's sort of a silly conundrum.

"Why are we bred this way, to feel so ashamed? It's pretty beautiful, the naked body," says Seyfried, who plays Linda Lovelace in an upcoming biopic about the controversial porn star. "Maybe this is backwards, but because [Lovelace] found the power in herself and in her body at a point, it made me feel comfortable in my own skin in a way that I hadn't been."

RELATED: See more from Amanda's Allure photo shoot

A similar perspective drives the issue's photo spread -- a tasteful survey of some of TV's brightest female stars posing in the nude and talking candidly about their relationships with their bodies.

Keep clicking for photos of Clare Bowen ("Nashville"), Naya Rivera ("Glee"), Jennifer Morrison ("Once Upon a Time") and Christa Miller ("Cougar Town"), plus more interview highlights ...