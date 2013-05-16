It's the first girl-on-girl American Idol finale since season 3 (when Fantasia Barrino defeated Diana DeGarmo in 2004) but Candice Glover and Kree Harrison are taking it in total stride.

Talking to reporters after Wednesday, May 15's final performance round at the Nokia Theater, the two female finalists didn't show a hint of competitiveness in their tight race to the Idol crown.

Despite it being what judge Randy Jackson says is a "so close" battle, Glover, 23, from St. Helena Island, S.C., and Harrison, 22, of Woodville, Tex., have shown nothing but support for each other.

Acting more like friends than foes, Glover, who judges declared the winner of the first two rounds during last night's show, explained that the night before on May 14, she and Glover hung out in her hotel room, barely discussing the big day ahead.

"Me and Kree watched some TV together," Glover said. "She fell asleep on me. I made sure she was sleeping and then I went to my room. We just chilled and then she ordered some food."

TV-watching aside, these two have an unbreakable bond. When Harrison won the coin toss before the final performances, allowing her to choose which spot she wanted to sing in -- first or last, she hesitated before picking. Then, in a selfless act, Harrison let Glover choose, giving her the final performance of the night.

"I was very surprised," Glover shared of Harrison's decision. "That is just Kree and that's her every day -- she doesn't think about herself at all and puts everybody before her."

Harrison, for her part, said she didn't think too much about her choice to let Glover choose the order.

"I think it comes down to the singing and the connection," she explained. "I don’t think about that stuff. I just had so much fun singing -- first, last, tenth."

Indeed, both singers easily stood out last night.

Harrison got a standing ovation from all the judges expect Nicki Minaj during her second performance of "All Cried Out," which she co-wrote and will be her new single if she wins. Glover, for her part, got a standing O during her final performance of Ben E. King's "I Who Have Nothing," her favorite song that she performed this season. If Glover wins, her first single will be "I Am Beautiful," which she co-wrote and performed during the second round.

Going into tonight's season 12 finale, both ladies are trying to stay as calm and relaxed as possible.

"I haven't really thought about [winning]," Glover said. "We have just been taking it one day at a time. [The finale] it's going to be like a party, singing with some awesome people and having a good time no matter what."

Harrison, who celebrates her birthday on Friday, May 17, has no idea what she'll do if she wins, explaining that she's just shocked to be in the final two.

"The energy in that room," she said of the May 15 final performance round. "Me and Candi were looking at each other like, 'What are we doing? What are we doing here right now?' It was unbelievable."

The finale airs Thursday, May 16 from 8-10pm on FOX, with performances by Mariah Carey, PSY, Keith Urban and Adam Lambert.

