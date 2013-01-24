By Radar Online

"America's Next Top Model" winner Lisa D'Amato suffered a serious injury to her face and RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos.

Lisa, 32, is a Los Angeles native who competed on the 5th cycle of Tyra Banks' model search reality-TV show and then won cycle 17's All-Star show.

"After wrapping my part in a movie called Cowboys and Indians in Colorado… The sound girl & I did a duo-stunt/ gymnastics move," Lisa wrote on her Facebook account on Tuesday.

"She accidentally lost her balance and dropped me at speed while she was holding me upside down on my head. Then she fell on top of me. It was a freak accident that happened in 3 seconds. I'm lucky to have my teeth and not break my neck."

Lisa's injuries required stitches and plastic surgery.

"I then got rushed to the hospital, got X-rays, then got rushed to an on-call plastic surgeon. I split my nose in 3 places, smashed all the cart-ledge in the tip of my nose, and broke the bridge," Lisa explained.

"I also collected ton of other lacerations on my forehead, lips, chin and above the lip area. Now it's day 4 and I'm healing like a champ."

Lisa continues to recover and said her plastic surgeon expects she will be at 100 percent within a month.

