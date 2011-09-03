Party 'til you pass out!

As Brad Pitt continued shooting World War Z at Longcross Studios outside London, his love Angelina Jolie found just the thing to keep their six kids happy, entertained...and tuckered out!

On Saturday, Jolie, 36, dazzled her brood -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3 -- with something special in the garden of their rented home in London's Richmond neighborhood.

"All of the kids were in the garden to play and she surprised them with a local group of children's entertainers," a source tells Us Weekly of the sunny day.

"Think juggling, game organising, races, that type of thing."

Jolie's treat was just the trick for Shiloh and the gang, the source adds. "The kids laughed and screamed all day. They were exhausted by the time the troupe left!"

Sounds like Jolie has made peace with her man Pitt's epic shoot in the UK for the zombie flick -- which had her contemplating making a break for it to the U.S. last month.

"She's not pleased being at home while he's on set," another source told Us earlier this summer. "These are the longest hours he's spent on a set in a while, so it's just her and the kids with not much to do."

