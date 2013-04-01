Angelina Jolie is putting her money where her mouth is. The Maleficent actress and special envoy of the United Nations' refugee agency has opened her heart -- and her wallet -- to fund a girls-only school in Afghanistan, E! News reports.

The school, which currently educates between 200 and 300 girls, is located in an area just outside Kabul, which traditionally prioritizes boys' education over girls'. According to E!, Jolie chose the site in part because of its high refugee population.

The 37-year-old humanitarian -- who recently returned from an anti-rape mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda -- has plans to open similar institutions in other communities, as well. To help bankroll the project, E! reports, she's releasing a personally designed jewelry collection, the Style of Jolie. All profits from the line will go toward building and funding more schools.

"Beyond enjoying the artistic satisfaction of designing these jewels, we are inspired by knowing our work is also serving the mutual goal of providing for children in need," Jolie told E! of the collection, which she created with Robert Procop.

Added Procop: "The beauty of these creations is matched by the beauty of spirit behind Angelina's most heartfelt mission -- to empower children in crisis...For me it's an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of creating this line with Angie, as we both believe every child has a right to an education."

Jolie -- who has six kids herself with fiance Brad Pitt -- pledged last year to devote more of her time and herself to her humanitarian work. And it seems she's living up to that promise. "I wake up in the morning as a mom, and I turn on the news like everybody else, and I see what's happening," she said. "I want to be part of the world in a positive way."

