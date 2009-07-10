Angelina Jolie resumed one of her favorite hobbies in L.A. Thursday: flying lessons!

The actress, 34, went to Burbank without Brad Pitt (who's been spotted riding his motorcycle around town), or kids to meet up with a flight instructor.

The duo flew to Santa Barbara, where they spent "about two hours," a witness tells Usmagazine.com.

"She seemed like she was in a good mood," the witness goes on.

"When she got off the plane, she hopped off. She seemed pretty energetic," the onlooker tells Us. "She had a spring in her step."

Jolie got her pilot's license in 2004. She bought a single-engine Cirrus SR22 (base price: $334,700) in 2005. Safety features include a parachute that will land the entire plane safely.

In 2008, the star even flew her plane while pregnant with twins Knox and Viv (who turn 1 this weekend).