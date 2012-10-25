Did Ann Romney win the fashion debate?

While Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has been campaigning for the 2012 election, his wife Ann has been stylishly standing by his side.

The 63-year-old mother-of-five, who survived breast cancer and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998, has primarily selected Alfred Fiandaca and Oscar de la Renta designs for her big TV moments.

"Ann is not Mrs. Fashionista and she doesn't want to be," Fiandaca told The New York Times in October. "She's more feminine than high fashion."

During the campaign, Ann has favored wearing Republican-red ensembles. For an Oct. 10 during an appearance on Good Morning America, Ann wore a bright red Fiandaca taffeta shirtdress. She chose the same color in an Oscar de la Renta dress to wear to the Aug. 28 Republican National Convention.

But on Oct. 16, both Ann and Michelle Obama wore bright pink dresses to the second presidential debate at Long Island's Hofstra University to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Mitt's wife styled a $,690 Oscar de la Renta dress, while President Barack Obama's wife, 48, wore a $1,795 Michael Kors shift dress.

A spokeswoman for the aspiring first lady told ABC News that she "has been very involved with breast cancer awareness this month by visiting hospitals and meeting with patients and survivors. She's worn lots of pink as a result!"

