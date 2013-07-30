Anna Faris on being a working mom: 'You just can't escape the guilt'

anna faris mom

By Katie Mathewson, with reporting by Scott Huver

Anna Faris may have spent the last year learning the ropes of working motherhood, but there have still been plenty of surprises on the set of Chuck Lorre's new CBS comedy, "Mom." The "Scary Movie" actress chatted with us about raising a 16-year-old on the show, whether she likes her hubby Chris Pratt's sexy new figure, and what her relationship with her own mother is like. Click through to read Wonderwall's chat with the funny lady.

On what she's learned about being a mom so far:

"Even though my baby's only 11 months, there's so much guilt. You just can't escape the guilt. So I think that's a lifelong thing apparently."