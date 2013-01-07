Lost Girl's leading lady is about to have a new leading man -- a son!

Syfy star Anna Silk is expecting a baby boy with husband Seth Cooperman, the actress reveals to Us Weekly exclusively. The child, the couple's first, is due in early May -- and Silk can't wait to meet him.

"I found out I was pregnant the day before we started shooting the last episode [of season three]," the 38-year-old mom-to-be tells Us. "It was very, very exciting and so hard to keep it a secret on set. I wanted to tell everyone at work, but I didn't...I talk about babies all the time, but when I got pregnant, I stopped saying anything about babies. I thought people were going to suspect something...It was really thrilling to finally be able to tell them though."

Silk adds that everyone has been "overwhelmingly supportive." But perhaps no one more so than her spouse of three years.

"He's very excited. He's over the moon," she says of fellow actor Cooperman, 36, adding that he has been preparing for fatherhood by reading a guide called Dad's Pregnant Too. "Sometimes when I look over at him, he will be looking very emotional, and I'll say, 'What's wrong?' And he'll say, 'Your body is working so hard.' I'm really glad he has that book. He is already a great guy, but this makes him extra sensitive."

That sensitivity definitely came in handy during the first several weeks of Silk's pregnancy. "I don't have any morning sickness now, but during the first trimester, I had consistent nausea. It felt like the worst hangover," she tells Us. "Now I feel great…I feel like a superhero."

Among her newly developed superpowers? An ability to withstand spicy food.

"I could not tolerate it before, but I'm liking it now. I'm putting hot sauce on everything," she says of her craving. "My husband looks at me like, 'What are you doing?!'"

Silk also reveals to Us that she and Cooperman have already picked out a name for their little bundle of joy -- but they're keeping it a secret for now.

"Publicly, we call him Ninja, because in his second ultrasound, he was doing all these crazy moves like a ninja," she explains. "It's funny, because a lot of our friends refer to him like, 'How's Ninja?' It's cute. But that won't be his permanent name when he is born."

"Everyone is so excited," she continues, noting she and her husband have been wanting to have a baby for some time. "My friends are planning a baby shower out here in Los Angeles in a few months. I can't wait!"

Season 3 of Lost Girl premieres Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on SyFy and can be seen in Canada on Showcase.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Silk, Syfy Actress, Is Pregnant With Baby Boy: "I Feel Great"