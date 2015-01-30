She scored! AnnaLynne McCord has reportedly landed herself a new man in the form of retired NBA star Rick Fox, and the couple isn't shy about their love.

The couple hung out Hennessy V.S Super Bowl lounge at the W Hotel with friends, with the basketball star arriving first. Soon, though, the "Nip/Tuck" star was overheard referring to Rick as her "boyfriend."

"As soon as she arrived they were together for the rest of the evening," PEOPLE reported. "They were really cute, holding hands, and even while fans asked Rick to take pics he held her hand while he took pics with them."

Rick knows a thing or two about dating Hollywood starlets, having been married to Vanessa Williams. He later had a longtime relationship with Eliza Dushku before splitting last year.

AnnaLynne reportedly split from boyfriend Dominic Purcell last December, after three years of dating.