NEW YORK (AP) -- The Tony Award-winning shipboard musical "Anything Goes" will be hitting the road.

Roundabout Theatre Company said Monday a national tour of the Cole Porter show will steam through more than 25 cities starting next October in Cleveland.

The Broadway production will continue churning until late April with Sutton Foster and Joel Grey both aboard at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The silly musical about a crazy group of people who find themselves on a ship crossing the Atlantic features most of Porter's best songs, including "You're the Top," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" and "Anything Goes."

The production won three Tonys, including best musical revival.

