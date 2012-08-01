LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Will Ferrell, Jack Black and Jason Segel are hitchhiking ghosts and Russell Brand is Captain Hook in two new portraits by Annie Leibovitz.

Disney Parks unveiled the images Wednesday as part of the Disney Dream Portrait series it commissioned featuring celebrities posing as Disney characters for the famed photographer.

Brand is shown wearing pirate attire and teetering atop the open mouth of a crocodile. Ferrell, Black and Segel appear as spirits looking for a lift to the Haunted Mansion.

The images will appear in fall issues of national magazines including Vanity Fair, People, GQ, Real Simple, Essence and InStyle.