LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The blindingly bright hot pink carpet at the Teen Choice Awards was full of rising fashion stars unafraid to break the rules in equally colorful styles.

Ponytailed Teen Choice co-host Demi Lovato wore a flashy yellow-and-silver sequined minidress with long feathers to the Sunday ceremony.

"Well, I chose it because I'm just really, I'm in a really fun mood, and I wanted to `wow' people when I stepped out on the carpet," smiled Lovato. "And I don't know, the host has to wear something special, it's the Teen Choice Awards."

New pop star Carly Rae Jepsen wore a beige blazer paired with a matching miniskirt and dark green printed palm trees accompanied by a black clutch and chunky black Aldo platforms. "It just felt kind of suited for Teen Choice. The surf boards. Why not?" said Jepsen.

Zoe Saldana wore a balloon-hem printed dress by Jonathan Saunders, and Zooey Deschanel chose a cheerful cobalt-blue cocktail dress by Monique Lhuillier.

The youngest Kardashian sisters, Kendal and Kylie Jenner, opted for dark dresses.

"We wanted to be different," said Kendall Jenner. Added Kylie: "I picked this dress, just because I really liked it, and then to coordinate, she picked a dark one."

Miranda Cosgrove of "iCarly" wore a short silver metallic sequined dress with subtle jewelry, while Victoria Justice wore a long animal-print dress with a bejeweled black belt, sleek straight hair and beige heels.

"Vampire Diaries" fashionista Nina Dobrev wore a teal strapless J. Mendel dress, gold strappy heels and a soft Grecian braid. "The Teen Choice Awards are all about having fun and being young," she said. "Just playing around and feeling liberated, I guess."