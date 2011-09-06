VENICE, Italy (AP) -- British director Andrea Arnold describes her experience creating a new film version of "Wuthering Heights" as "a very difficult journey."

Arnold on Tuesday called the project to film Emily Bronte's only novel "an obsession," yet says she had never imagined she would do a period piece.

Arnold's film focuses on the tortured aspects of the love between Cathy and Heathcliff, while it leaves out the swooning romance.

The period piece is a marked change of style for Arnold, who twice won the Cannes film festival jury prize for "Fish Tank" in 2009 and "Red Road" in 2006. She has also won an Oscar for best action short in 2005 for "Wasp."

"Wuthering Heights" makes its world premiere Tuesday in competition at the Venice Film Festival.