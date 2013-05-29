ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Disneyland employee on suspicion of placing a so-called dry ice bomb in a trash can at the theme park.

Anaheim police Sgt. Bob Dunn said Wednesday that detectives arrested 22-year-old Christian Barnes of Long Beach for investigation of possessing a destructive device.

Police say the small explosion Tuesday in Mickey's Toontown was caused by dry ice placed inside a bottle and left in a trash can. No one was injured.

Dunn says Barnes works as an outdoor vendor at Disneyland and is being held on $1 million bail.

Resort spokeswoman Suzi Brown did not immediately return a call for comment on the arrest.

