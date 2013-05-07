Tim Lambesis, the lead singer of Grammy-nominated heavy metal band As I Lay Dying, was arrested in Oceanside, Calif. on Tuesday, May 7, after he was caught allegedly plotting the murder of his estranged wife -- attempting to hire an undercover detective to kill her, authorities told the Associated Press.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department explained in a statement that the 32-year-old musician was arrested at a retail business after authorities successfully pulled off a sting operation. Detectives received a tip late last week that Lambesis had allegedly solicited someone to murder his ex -- and an investigation was quickly launched. No further details on the case were released.

San Diego-based band As I Lay Dying formed in 2000 and has released six albums so far; their 2007 LP An Ocean Between Us, reached number 8 on the Billboard charts, and a track on the album was nominated for a Grammy.

According to the Associated Press, Lambesis had not replied to calls for comment, and it's unclear whether he's hired an attorney to handle the murder charges. According to the band's website (updated in early April), the group is scheduled for a national tour starting in late May, with over two dozen dates scheduled.

