LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An attorney for Michael Jackson's mother said Wednesday that Katherine Jackson has spoken with the singer's three grandchildren after several days of questions about her whereabouts.

Perry Sanders Jr. said Katherine Jackson spoke with her son's children Tuesday, after Sanders met with Janet and Jermaine Jackson in Tucson, Ariz.

A relative reported Katherine Jackson missing Saturday, but she was later found with relatives in Arizona. Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, repeatedly posted to Twitter that she hadn't spoken with her grandmother since July 15.

Jermaine Jackson has said his mother was following doctor's orders and resting with family in Arizona.

Katherine Jackson is the guardian of her late son Michael's three children, Prince, Paris and Blanket. The children live in Calabasas, Calif.

A court hearing on the Jackson guardianship appeared likely, with attorneys for the estate and a guardian ad litem appearing at a Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday morning.

The attorneys declined to comment, but also present was TJ Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, who is reportedly being considered as a temporary guardian in Katherine Jackson's absence.