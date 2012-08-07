WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- A defense attorney says an Ohio man who brought a gun, ammunition and several knives to a showing of the latest Batman movie did so for protection and out of fear following a deadly Colorado shooting.

Matthew Bruce, an attorney for 37-year-old Scott A. Smith, says his client had no intention of causing harm or panic when he brought the weapons to a Saturday showing of "The Dark Knight Rises."

Last month, a gunman killed 12 people at a showing of the same movie in Aurora, Colo.

Police say a theater manager and an off-duty police officer working security stopped Smith and found the weapons inside a bag they thought looked suspicious. Smith was arrested and remains jailed. He is expected to be indicted on weapons charges.