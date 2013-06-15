CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy report says the son of famed professional wrestler Ric Flair died from a toxic combination of heroin and prescription drugs

The body of 25-year-old Reid Fliehr was found March 29 in a Charlotte hotel room with drug paraphernalia. Fliehr had followed his famous father on to the pro wrestling circuit.

Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner Thomas Owens' report released Friday says toxicology tests found Fliehr's blood had traces of clonazepam, a muscle relaxant, and alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug commonly marketed as Xanax.

Ric Flair's real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr. The peroxide-blond wrestled for some 40 years and was known as The Nature Boy.

The 64-year-old Flair said Friday he is still grieving for his son, whom he described as "fighting a battle he couldn't win."