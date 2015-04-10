Avril Lavigne is obviously a glass-half-full kinda gal. The singer who recently opened up about her battle with Lyme disease said "a lot of good" came out of her being sidelined.

"I haven't stopped working since I was 15," she told Billboard. "Just to have this downtime, this time spent with my family, has been really good for me just to take a step back and look at my life, and really get to see who in my life is really there for me when I need them."

The pop-punk singer was bedridden for five months and was scared for her life. All that time being cooped up, though, gave her a lot (A lot!) of time to think.

"I've never been so clear before, or as close to my family," she said. "So there's been a lot of good that has come out of it. And moving forward, I'm really clear on what I want in life."

The disease, Avril said, has given her perspective and given her a sort of "just do it" attitude. So, she's now going to record a Christmas album, something she's always wanted to do. She's also going to address her disease head-on with a new song.

"I feel like I have a responsibility — I can't just sit on my a-- and do nothing," she said. "I need to talk about Lyme disease, because it's real, it's out there, it was a simple bug bite and it could happen to anybody. People need to know about it, because it's not talked about that much and a lot of the information that's out there is inaccurate."

One thing she won't do, though, is rush into anything.

"I'm doing things at my speed and never being too overwhelmed," she said. "I really want to enjoy everything, because life is good. And even though this circumstance is unfortunate, I think there are a lot of positives with it. I'm definitely choosing to view it that way."