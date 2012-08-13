Chris Bukowski may not have found his happily ever after with Bachelorette Emily Maynard, but that doesn't mean the 27-year-old is drowning his sorrows. In fact, he's already moving on full steam ahead inside the Bachelor Pad mansion -- with not one or two but three new women!

Having wooed both Jamie Otis and partner Blakeley Shea in early Bachelor Pad episodes, player Bukowski can't help but romance Sarah Newlon on Monday's episode.

Selecting Brad Womack's Bachelor ex Newlon to accompany him on an adventure-themed date -- which also includes them filming a fight sequence for an action movie -- Bukowski is thrilled when the duo continue their date in a hot tub at a local hotel.

"At this point, I'm really not thinking strategically. I'm just trying to enjoy my time with Sarah," says Bukowski as he makes out with a bikini-clad Sarah.

Calling their chemistry "hot," Newlon is clearly enjoying the date, and obliges Bukowski's offer to get a room together and spend the night at the hotel instead of returning to the Bachelor Pad mansion. Little does she know, however, that her potential love match is only looking for a fling.

"The best thing I have done is traded in Blakeley and Jamie for Sarah," Chris evilly admits in the preview clip above. "It's like buying a new car. You get the nice new car smell and this is so much smoother and nicer for me."

