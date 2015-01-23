She switched from TV to Tinder, and that's how Courtney Robertson found a man!

The "Bachelor" villain swiped right and swiped left and reportedly found a new man on the often-ridiculed dating app Tinder. Little is known about her new beau, but his name is Adam and for years the couple had unknowingly lived a mile apart.

"They've been dating 6 months now," the source told Us Weekly of the romance. "She loves that he's tall and that he's not on social media."

Although she didn't mention Adam by name, the "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain" author posted a photo of someone believed to be her new man on Instagram in August. She captioned the photo, "My gardener's hot."

Of their road to romance, another source told the magazine, "They went out for dinner and drinks on their first date. On their second date, they both deleted their Tinders. She adores him!"

"It's definitely a match," the source said. "She's really happy."

Courtney previously captured the heart of Ben Flajnik on season 12 of the "The Bachelor," where she feuded with fellow contestants and quickly became someone viewers loved to hate. The duo split a few months after the show's "After The Final Rose" special aired.