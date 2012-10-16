Here comes the bride!

Following a two-year engagement, Bachelorette lovebirds Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have finally set a wedding date -- December -- and yes, their wedding will be televised on ABC.

On Monday, the network confirmed plans to air The Bachelorette: Ashley and J.P.'s Wedding as Hebert, 28, and Rosenbaum, 35, "share a dramatic new chapter of their love story with millions of viewers and Bachelor Nation," according to a press release. (Us Weekly first broke the news of the wedding special on October 1.)

Meeting during Hebert's stint as ABC's Bachelorette, the couple became engaged in Fiji in August 2010, mere months after Hebert was rejected on The Bachelor by leading man Brad Womack.

"Finally [the] secret is out!" Hebert, who is completing a specialty in pediatric dentistry at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, tweeted Monday about the official news of the wedding. Her husband-to-be, a construction manager in NYC, agreed, writing, "Bout time."

As the couple finalize plans for their much-anticipated walk down the aisle, tell Us: Will you watch Ashley & J.P. get married on TV?

