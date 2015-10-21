Keep your eyes peeled for the DeLorean, because the future is today!

For the past thirty years, Oct. 21, 2015 has held a special day in cinematic history as it is the day that Michael J. Fox's character Marty McFly travels to in "Back To The Future II."

Fox, along with the film's stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson reunited on "Today" on this prophetic day to discuss the making of the film, as well as predictions that the franchise made when it was released 30 years ago.

"I came into the project late," Michael said. "There was another actor for nine weeks... It happened so fast. I kind of discovered it in the process of doing it. And I was like, 'Wow, these guys really know their stuff.' It was an amazing experience."

Christopher, who played the brilliantly goofy Doc Brown, added, "We had a chemistry from the instant that we walked on set. We were so happy to see each other. It never had to be manufactured, nobody had to say, 'Work for this kind of chemistry.' It was just there. It was innate. And wonderful."

The film actually made some wild predictions at the time. Some of them, though, aren't so wild now. The film predicted drones would be everywhere. Check. It said hover board would be commonplace. Eh, there are similar style versions. (Half a check?) It predicted the Chicago Cubs would win the 2015 World Series. Well, the team is in the playoffs, but unless they are miracle workers, they'll be packing it up for the season soon, as they are down 0-3 in a best of 7 series against the New York Mets.

The three stars were visibly nostalgic about the "Back To The Future" franchise, and rightfully so. It's regarded, especially among Generations X and Y, as a classic.

"Here we are 30 years later, and it doesn't seem to have lost any momentum," Christopher said. Michael said, working on the trilogy was "a privilege that I can't be more grateful for."