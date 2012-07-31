NEW YORK (AP) -- Longtime rivals Barnes & Noble Inc. and the country's independent booksellers have united in New York to support publishers being sued by the government over antitrust claims.

The superstore chain and the independent trade group the American Booksellers Association announced Tuesday they had filed a motion in federal court in Manhattan against a proposed settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and three publishers over allegations the publishers colluded to set e-book prices.

Apple Inc. and five publishers were sued in April over e-book agreements reached in 2010 with Apple, which publishers hoped would cut into Amazon.com's dominance of the e-market. Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple has denied the allegations and said it has fostered innovation and competition.

Barnes & Noble and the booksellers association allege dismantling the agreements will "hurt competition" and "ultimately harm consumers."