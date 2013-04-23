BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing International Film Festival has honored "Back to 1942" with its top prize.

The film set during a 1942 famine in China's Hunan province stars Adrien Brody, Tim Robbins and Chen Daoming.

Yan Bingyan was named best actress for "Feng Shui," and Terence Stamp was named best actor for "Song for Marion."

The festival's closing night Tuesday had a somber note with remembrances given for victims of the Sichuan earthquake. Stars wore dark dresses and suits as they walked a carpet that was changed from red to dark blue as a sign of respect.

Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Nicholas Tse, Keanu Reeves and John Woo were among the attendees.