Looking rosy! In the most non-dramatic moment in "Bachelor" history (sorry, Chris Harrison,) the popular ABC franchise has decided that Ben Higgins will be the man handing out roses for its 20th season, according to a new report.

The sweater-loving software salesman finished second runner-up in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of "The Bachelorette," but he was a fan favorite early on. Ben was widely considered to be the front-runner for next "Bachelor" after Kaitlyn sent him packing in the penultimate week.

Us Weekly is reporting that Ben H, as he was known on the show, is freeing up his schedule. Also, he recently turned down a promotion at work and put the skids on a blooming romance he had with season 14 "Bachelor" hopeful Tenley Molzahn.

"They want to hook up but haven't," a source said of the coupling. "They're being careful not to jeopardize Ben H.'s 'Bachelor' stint."

The next season is set to premiere in January. That should give the boyish-looking Ben plenty of time to get used to reality show fame, although it will still be a work in progress.

"I'm not extremely comfortable with the attention," he previously said.

Attention is something he gets plenty of, especially from the ladies. At the "Men Tell All" special, which aired just a week after Ben was eliminated, the largely female studio audience roared at the mere sight of him.

Like most of America, Kaitlyn and her now fiance, Shawn Booth, have also been pulling for Ben to lead the next season.

"He'd make the perfect 'Bachelor,'" Shawn said. "He deserves nothing but the best."

Ben seemed to be open to the idea as well, telling People magazine, "The show is a great arena to meet someone."