1. Bethenny Frankel's Husband Jason Hoppy Files Aggressive New Divorce Papers: Report

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are going to war. Three weeks after the Skinnygirl mogul filed for divorce, her pharmaceutical executive husband has counter-filed with aggressive papers of his own, in which he seeks primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Bryn, and occupancy of their NYC apartment.

2. Nicole Sullivan: Jessica Alba and Other Celeb Moms Are "Lying" About How They Lost the Baby Weight

Can you really drop all your pregnancy weight just by breastfeeding and chasing after your kids? Nicole Sullivan says no -- despite what celebs like Jessica Alba say. "They all lie," Sullivan tells Us Weekly. "It's not true!"

3. Jenelle Evans Husband Courtland Rogers Accuses Her of Cheating With Ex Gary Head

Bethenny and Jason aren't the only reality couple in turmoil. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is also battling out some very serious marital problems with husband Courtland Rogers. After tweeting about a possible marriage and plans for divorce, then filing assault charges against her spouse, Evans was accused by Rogers of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.

4. Exclusive: Beyonce's Super Bowl Songs With Destiny's Child Revealed!

Beyonce is ready to bring it at the Super Bowl. Sources tell Us she can't wait to "knock them dead" with her halftime show on Feb. 3 -- and she's got a killer set to do it.

5. Michael Buble's Wife Luisana Lopilato Is Pregnant!

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato shared some happy news with the world on Thursday, Jan. 24: The Argentine actress is pregnant with the couple's first child!

