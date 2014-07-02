Bey and Jay's On the Run tour is leaving a lasting impression -- and then some. Beyonce changed lyrics to her 2006 song "Resentment" during the spouses' joint concert in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, June 28, leaving fans to wonder whether she's talking about a cheating scandal behind-the-scenes.

"Been ridin' with you for twelve years. Why did I deserve to be treated this way by you?" Queen Bey sang to the packed crowd. In actuality, the original lyric should read: "Been ridin' with you for six years. Why did I deserve to be treated this way by you?"

Number-wise, the feisty yet emotional song about heartbreak and cheating appeared on Beyonce's album "B'Day" in 2006. The power couple dated for several years before secretly tying the knot in 2008.

Beyonce and Jay Z have been under a magnifying glass since their now famous elevator fight with Solange Knowles during the Met Gala afterparty at New York's Standard Hotel in May. However, since the incident the trio have been on happier terms following a quick trip to New Orleans and after releasing a statement to clear the air.

The same seems to be the case for Blue's parents, despite Beyonce's wordplay in Ohio. The couple shared footage of their 2008 nuptials during Miami's show on June 25, and Beyonce posted a joyful snapshot of the two via Instagram on June 29. At the time, the pair appeared to be backstage after a performance drinking champagne.

The On the Run 16-city tour runs through the end of August.

