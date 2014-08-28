No pressure, little Blue! In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, Beyonce Knowles calls her daughter Blue Ivy her "biggest muse."

The Grammy winner is on the cover of the fifth issue of the publication, looking gorgeous in a bright floral oversized Yohji Yamamoto cape, paired with black heels.

Inside the issue, Beyonce wears couture, poses with a Chanel surfboard, and flips the script on the cover interview by writing her own copy. A piece called "Bey the Light" accompanies stunning shots of the singer, with "words" by Beyonce "remixed" by award-winning writer Forrest Gander.

"It's my daughter, she's my biggest muse," Bey writes of Blue Ivy, 2. "There's someone, we all find out soon, more important than ourselves to lose. I feel a deep bond with young children -- all those photos in my dressing room -- especially those who've been stricken. Children I've met across the years -- they uplift me like pieces of moon and guide me, whispering in my ear."

While she doesn't directly address her husband Jay Z, Beyonce goes on to reflect on herself, her spirituality, and her stage persona.

She also continued her words on Blue at the end of the powerful piece, writing, "Utopias they don't much interest me. I always mess things up a bit. It's chaos, in part, that helps us see. But for my daughter I dream a day when no one roots for others to fail, when we all mean what we say." ?