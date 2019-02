beyonce haircut

Pop superstar Beyoncé has followed in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus by cutting her hair in a drastic image makeover.

The "Irreplaceable" singer is now sporting a short, pixie crop and she showed off her new look in a series of shots posted on her Instagram page.

Beyoncé is seen stroking her short, blonde-streaked hair while looking into a mirror.

The pictures were uploaded on Wednesday, just days after the singer completed the North American leg of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in New York.

It is not known if Beyoncé's image overhaul is related to an incident last month when her flowing tresses were mangled by the blades of an industrial fan as she performed a show in Montreal, Canada.

Cyrus surprised her followers last year by having her hair cut into a short, punky style, but has since revealed she received a barrage of online abuse over the cut, saying, "The names I've been called since I cut my hair ... Everyone said I was a lesbian but I'm like, 'Being a lesbian isn't a bad thing. So if you think I look like I'm a lesbian, I'm not offended. You can call me much worse.' I've been called much worse. Being a lesbian is a compliment more than what else they call me."

