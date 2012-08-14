Beyonce's giving fans yet another glimpse inside her fabulous summer.

Over the weekend, Blue Ivy's mama, 30, shared incredible new photos on her personal Tumblr, including a shot of her bottle-feeding Blue Ivy at a Watch the Throne concert, and a few of husband Jay-Z giving her a push on a swing.

Among the other pictures shared? Images from a trip the Grammy winner took out west with her sister, Solange Knowles, and some of their girlfriends.

On Friday, Forbes announced Bey and her husband of four years are officially the highest earning couple in Hollywood, raking in a collective $78 million between May 2011 and May 2012.

The hip-hop royalty's achievements over the past year include welcoming their first child on January 7, Beyonce's post-baby concert debut four months after giving birth, and Jay-Z's critically acclaimed Watch the Throne collaboration with Kanye West.

