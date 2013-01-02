Vegas, baby, Vegas!

Beyonce rang in the new year in style Dec. 31 the best way she knew how: Singing into a microphone and showing off her dance moves for a glitzy private performance in Las Vegas.

The "Love On Top" singer, 31, commanded the stage at the Wynn Hotel Las Vegas for a set that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, a source tells Us Weekly.

"She was incredible!” the showgoer says of the VIP event.

Beyonce donned custom designed outfits by European couture house Ralph & Russo for the performance, including a black-and-white rhinestone peplum number that she later posted to her Tumblr blog.

"In our perfect ways, in the ways we are beautiful, in the ways we are human – we are here," she wrote in a handwritten note she shared with fans. "Happy New Years. Let's make it ours."

Beyonce also released a few shots of herself hamming it up for the camera in a black floppy hat, blazer and leather pants. In one, she pays tribute to the King of Pop with a classic Michael Jackson pose.

The singer was spotted arriving at a private airport in Vegas on Dec. 28 sans husband Jay-Z or daughter Blue Ivy, who turns 1 Jan. 7 (the couple's precious bundle of joy joined her musical mother in Vegas later on that weekend). Not that Beyonce traveled alone.

According to a source, Queen Bey was surrounded by "a lot of security people," and looked cool and collected in Shades skinny jeans and a leather jacket.

"It's hard to tell what mood she was in behind her big shades!" the source tells Us.

"I just saw Beyonce at the private airport in Las Vegas!" one Twitter user shared earlier in the day. "I think is safe to say she's the most gorgeous girl I have ever seen."

Jay-Z, who was in Brooklyn for New Year's Eve for his own concert with Coldplay, gave a shoutout to his wife during the sold-out show.

