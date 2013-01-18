Bieber's mom produces anti-abortion short film
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, is an executive producer on an upcoming anti-abortion short film.
The makers of "Crescendo" hope to raise $10 million for pregnancy centers at screenings worldwide starting Feb. 28. Mallette herself will appear at some of these, said production company Movie to Movement on Friday.
The pop star's mother has written and spoken extensively about the addiction and abuse that led to her teenage pregnancy. She said in a statement she hopes her involvement with "Crescendo" will "encourage young women all over the world, just like me, to let them know that there is a place to go, people who will take care of you and a safe home to live in if you are pregnant and think you have nowhere else to turn."
