NEW YORK (AP) — Racially insensitive language hurt some cast members' reputations in the CBS game "Big Brother," but it may not have been bad for television ratings.

Contestants on this season's "Big Brother" have been caught on the game's 24-hour-a-day Internet feed making boorish remarks. Some were shown Sunday on one of the program's television broadcasts.

In a slow week, Sunday's show had the biggest audience that "Big Brother" has seen this season. But it's unclear how much of the audience — if any — was drawn by the controversy over the remarks.

One of the contestants twice made insulting remarks about blacks. Another insulted blacks, gays and Asians.