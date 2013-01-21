NEW YORK (AP) — Billboard is undergoing a revamp with the help of its newest Icon.

The magazine will debut a redesign that includes new content on newsstands Tuesday with Prince on the cover. Revamps of its websites are coming later this week, including new chart features.

Prince grants the magazine a rare interview in the reboot issue and will be awarded the Icon Award on May 19 at the Billboard Music Awards. Country singer Tim McGraw has contributed an exclusive track for Billboard's website relaunch.

Along with content upgrades and expansions, the magazine, owned by Prometheus Global Media, will offer an iPad edition with playable charts.

The online charts will be upgraded to include the ability to share charts on Facebook or Twitter and to export them on streaming services Spotify or Rdio.

