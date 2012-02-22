Entertainment Tonight.

In the next episode of Gossip Girl, Billy Baldwin returns as William van der Woodsen to help settle a family crisis, and we have photos from the set!

Gossip Girl Celebrates 100 Episodes

Series regulars Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Blake Lively also star.

The episode, titled The Princess Dowry, airs February 27.

Related stories on ETonline.com:'Celebrity Apprentice' Goes Medieval

'Little Couple' Takes Second Shot at Having a Baby