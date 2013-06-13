Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus couldn't make their marriage work. After Billy Ray dropped his divorce filing in March 2011, TMZ reported Thursday, June 13 that Tish has now filed for divorce.

Billy Ray, 51, and Tish, 53, have been married for 19 years and have three children together -- Miley, 20, Braison, 19, and Noah, 13. Billy Ray also adopted Brandi, 26, and Trace, 24, Tish's children from a previous relationship.

According to TMZ, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and is asking for full physical and legal custody of their minor child, Noah. She is also reportedly seeking spousal suport and attorneys' fees.

Billy Ray first filed for divorce from Tish in October 2010, but he dropped the filing in March 2011. "I've dropped the divorce," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer said on an episode of The View. "I want to put my family back together -- Things are the best they've ever been."

Miley tweeted her father a telling message on Thursday, suggesting things are not good between them right now. "Billy Ray Cyrus, since your text and email obviously aren't working would you like to talk like this?" she asked.

The "We Can't Stop" singer and her father were briefly estranged in 2011, but Billy Ray said in a a recent interview with E! News that they were very close right now.

"I like right now just being her daddy and her friend. I like where our relationship is at right now," he said. "I'm very proud of her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Billy Ray Cyrus' Wife Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce: Report