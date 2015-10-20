Girls' day! Blake Lively and her sister, Robyn, donned coordinating outfits while out for a day in New York City on Oct. 19.

The pair was all smiles while leaving their hotel arm-in-arm.

Blake donned a beige Peuterey coat and tight dark wash jeans, while her sister, who is best known for her role in 1989's "Teen Witch," wore very similar pants with a light grey sweater.

Both beautiful actresses rocked heeled ankle boots.

The ensembles were perfect for fall, and we're taking notes!