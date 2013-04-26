Laissez le bon temps rouler (let the good times roll) with Blue Ivy Carter! Beyonce and Jay-Z were together in Paris with their 15-month-old daughter on Thursday, Apr. 25 -- and, as previously revealed photos suggest, hip-hop's royal family had a grand time over lunch at Septime.

"Beyonce and Jay-Z looked like really proud parents," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the meal. "They were both taking turns holding, kissing and cuddling Blue Ivy." (Rapper and sports mogul Jay-Z was even "throwing [Ivy] in the air and catching her," the observer notes.)

PHOTOS: Blue Ivy as an infant

Playing with her makeup-free mom, 32, and dad, 43, "Blue Ivy was laughing and screaming and seemed to be having so much fun." And the parents were affectionate with one another as well: "Every so often Jay-Z would kiss the baby and then kiss Beyonce. They looked like a really loving, happy family."

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's romance

Typically based in NYC, the famous tot "seemed very relaxed and was watching everything going on around her in the restaurant," continued the observer.

Indeed, the toddler is keeping her eyes wide open this spring and summer as she travels through Europe (and later North America) with her mother Beyonce's Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. "Bey always planned to bring Blue with her on tour," a source tells Us -- making the musical trek especially meaningful for the "Grown Woman" singer. "Now, instead of just going from country to country and working, [Beyonce] is loving getting to see the world through Blue's eyes, it's like seeing it all from the first time again."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's pregnancy with Blue

(Tending to his burgeoning new sports agency, various musical projects as well as a summer tour with Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z "has been back and forth to help out," the source explains.)

Continues the insider: "This whole trip has been a big mother and daughter bonding experience for Bey." The parents "drove by and showed her the Eiffel Tower and all the sites. The baby's really taking it in!"

And Blue is apparently just as awed by her mom's stage presence as her fans: "Blue watches and bops along during soundcheck," the source says. It's really, really cute!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Jay-Z Were a "Loving, Happy Family" in Paris